HELMUTH, Henry J. "Hank"

Age 85 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He retired with more than 33 years of service from Sears. Hank was a long time member of Fairview Brethren in Christ Church in Englewood where he had served as head usher for many years. He enjoyed going to horse auctions, watching baseball, woodworking and singing in the Showboat in Brookville. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Greg and Connie Helmuth, grandchildren: Erica, Joshua, Justin (Megan), Jason, Jennifer, Samantha, numerous great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years:

Shirley (McNulty) Helmuth, parents: Jonas and Anna (Beechy) Helmuth, grandchildren: Elizabeth and Vernon and siblings. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church, (750 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Brethren in Christ Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


