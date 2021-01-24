HELSER, Gerald Robert "Jerry"



Gerald Robert "Jerry" Helser, 75 of Plainfield, passed away January 19, 2021, at IU Heath North Hospital in Carmel. He was born on June 30, 1945, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Robert H. and Anna Wise Helser. He graduated from



Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with an Accounting



Degree. Jerry married his



college sweetheart Karen V. Flory on July 8, 1967. He began his employment at Public Service Indiana continued with P S I and retired from Cinergy as the Power Contracts Administrator. Jerry was a 50 year member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church; 50 year member of the Plainfield Masonic Lodge #653; member of the Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine Temple; Plainfield Elks Lodge #2186, where he was treasurer for 17 years; Plainfield Kiwanis Club and was the Chapter "Dad" twice for the Plainfield DeMolay. He was an avid Lionel Trains collector and a dedicated race fan. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Karen V. Helser; son, Kevin Gerald Helser (wife, Shelly); daughter, Kristin K. Jarvis (husband, Peter); 4 grandchildren, Blake Jarvis, Braden Jarvis, Anna Helser,



William "Will" Helser and also James Kenneth "Jim" Bussell, cousin, who was like a brother to him. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, January 25, 2021, in Hall-Baker



Funeral Home, Plainfield. Services will be at 11:00 am on



Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in the funeral home. Burial will



follow at 2:30 pm in Bethel Cemetery, Phillipsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hendricks County Community Foundation, 6319 E. U S Hwy 36, Suite 211 Avon, IN 46123 or https://hendrickscountycf.org/ All guests



attending visitation and/or services will be required to wear a mask at all times in an effort to promote a safe environment. You are also invited to watch the services via live stream



on the Hall-Baker Funeral Home Facebook Page. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family



a condolence.

