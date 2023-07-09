Helton-McDougal, Penny Lynn



Penny Lynn Helton-McDougal, age 63, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. She was born on September 20, 1959 in Springfield, OH to the late Geraldine Sherry and Lawrence Christian. Penny was a server for most of her life. She worked at Franco's for 20 years, Amber Rose for 10 years and Debbie's Diner for 10 years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marshall Helton; John Horst and her brother, Gary Christian. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob McDougal; her children, Justin Helton, Nicole Helton and Jennifer (George) Horst; her grandchildren, Shelby (Tyler) Helton, Marshall Helton, Dalton Howard, Wyatt (Ayla) Howard, Troy Stephens, Jonathan Washington and Zayla Washington; her great-grandson, Thomas Howard; her siblings, Larry Christian, Glenda (Sam) Miller and Jack (MJ) Hohl. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Following the visitation, funeral services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park beginning at 2:30 pm. Online Condolences can be made at www.newcomerdayton.com



