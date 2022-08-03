HELTON, Ronald E.
April 3, 1940 ~ July 29, 2022
Ronald E. Helton, 82, Marion, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 3, 1940, to Donald and Mary (Eubanks) Helton. On November 11, 2014, he married Judith R. Creek.
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He had many hobbies including fishing, gardening, wine making, and canning. He was a member of the American Legion in Jonesboro for many years. He was a prominent citizen in the community who would do anything for anyone and was loved by all.
Survivors include his wife, Judith R. (Creek) Helton of Marion; siblings, Dale Helton of Fairfield, OH, and Jo Ann Gentry of Hamilton, OH; children, Scott (Sarah) Helton of Gas City, Jeffrey Helton of Huntington, and Tiffany Creek Light of LaVernia, TX; loving sisters-in-law, Joanna Stidham and Diana Riley; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen (Riley) Helton; sister, Mary Hawks; daughter, Sandy Helton; son, Brian Helton; granddaughter, Tina Marie Purvis; and grandson, Brian Helton.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana, as well as on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio.
A funeral to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ohio, at 12 noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 and American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 681405, Indianapolis, IN 46268-1405.
