HEMINGWAY, Phillip

HEMINGWAY, Sr., Phillip



Age 72 transitioned over on January 3, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1967. He worked as a skilled butcher and bartender for many years. Services will be held at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Friday, January 14, 2022, 10 am. Masks are required.



