HEMMELGARN,



Thomas Lee



Thomas Lee Hemmelgarn, son of Ralph Hemmelgarn and Elsie (Braun) Hemmelgarn, 82, passed away Saturday, December 17 in Cincinnati. He lived most of his life in Dayton, OH. He attended St. Anthony grade school and then graduated from Chaminade High School in 1958. He married Eloise Miller in 1961 and they had 4 children. He was very social and liked nothing more than being with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and celebrating life with good food and drink. He never turned down an invitation unless he already had something else planned. Tom worked for Mikesell's Potato Chip Co. for 28 years, but his favorite job was being a Grandpa. He would do anything for his grandchildren and frequently attended their sporting events and activities. He would brag about his children and grandchildren to anyone and everyone who was willing to listen (and some of those who weren't!). Tom is survived by his brother Ron Hemmelgarn, his children John Hemmelgarn (Robyn Young), Lori M. Hemmelgarn, MD (Thomas Burwinkel, MD), Linda Hemmelgarn, and Sharon (John) Vance, and his grandchildren Lisa, Michael and Jeffrey Burwinkel, Allison, Katherine and Jennifer Vance, Jessica (Dalton) Gray and Grace Hemmelgarn. He is also survived by aunts, nieces and nephews, and a multitude of cousins. The family will receive visitors from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

