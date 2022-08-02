dayton-daily-news logo
HEMMERICH, Ellen

HEMMERICH, Ellen May

Age 93, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grace Brethren Village. She was born May 27, 1929, to Francis Louis & Ruth Irene (Young) Kraus in Bradford, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert E. Hemmerich; brothers Marvin E. Kraus and Robert E. Kraus. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Robert A. Hemmerich of Vandalia, Beverly (Joe) Allen of Kettering, and Kathryn Bennington of West Milton. Ellen was a member of the West Milton Friends Meeting Church and the Miltonian Women's Club. She was a member of card clubs and loved bowling, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Sunday, August 7 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 PM. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Online memories of Ellen may be left for the family at ww.hale-sarver.com.

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

