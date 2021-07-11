dayton-daily-news logo
HEMPEL, James A. "Jim"

Age 83 of Vandalia. Jim retired from the Vandalia-Butler City School District where he spent 28 years as the beloved Latin teacher. He loved his work as an educator and remained in close contact with many of his students who ultimately became Jim's extended family. Preceded in death by his parents, Jim is survived by special friends, Karla Clayton, David Luken, Linda and Michael O'Callaghan, Pete and Linda Bridenbaugh,

Linda and Michael Brown and Steve and Sonya Oxley. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 am,

Friday, July 23 at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Please join

Jim's friends for a luncheon and fellowship following the service at Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr.,

Vandalia. Please visit eventbrite.com/hempel to help provide an accurate lunch count. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

