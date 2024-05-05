HEMPY (Terrell), Betty L.



HEMPY, Betty (Terrell), age 79, of Tipp City, OH, passed away May 1, 2024. She was born July 31, 1944 in Greene County, IN, daughter of Carl and Marie Martindale of Bloomfield, IN. She married Forrest Hempy on July 10, 1987, who preceded in her death on May 21, 1994. Betty worked in the bakery at Chmiels IGA in Tipp City for a number of years. She then owned and managed apartments, as well as Airport Mini Storage, all located in Tipp City, from which she eventually retired. Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Robin Terrell, Vandalia, OH; 2 brothers, Ivan (Kathy) Martindale of Bloomington, IN and John (Suzan) Martindale of Blue Bell, PA; 2 grandchildren, Ryan (Casey) Terrell of Summerville, SC and Alex Terrell of Columbus, OH; 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Forrest; one son, Rick Terrell and her parents. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10 from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, OH with services at 2:30 pm officiated by Chaplain Ric Johnson. Entombment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family requests NO flowers and asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzehimer's Association or Heartland Hospice in Betty's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com