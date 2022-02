Anthony "Tony"



Henderson



1/27/1946 - 2/25/2015



You made us laugh,



you brought us joy,



you showed us love



in your special ways!



Our memories are blessed with these thoughts of you!







Seven years ago, you left us, and it seems like yesterday!



Love you, miss you!







"Tony" "My Daddy", "Pawpaw", Uncle Tony" "My Friend"