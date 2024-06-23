Henderson, Donald

Henderson, Donald

age 85, departed this life on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Corinthian Baptist Church. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

