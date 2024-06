Henderson, Evelyn Sneed

Sneed Henderson, Evelyn



Evelyn Sneed Henderson departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2024. Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by parents Betty and Cleophus Brinson, Sr., brother, Cleophus Brinson, Jr, grandmother, Mattie Strozier, and late husband Willie Sneed Jr. She leaves to mourn her husband, Rev. Dr. P.E. Henderson, Jr., sister, Dr. Diane Brinson-Days, stepson, Perry E., III (Kiatana), 3 step grand sons, sister-in-law, Dr. Phyllis Henderson, brother-in-law, Dayton Municipal Court Judge Carl S. Henderson (Linda), nephews, Justin Kelly Days, Carl M. Henderson, Cameron J. Henderson, and a host of friends. Funeral services Saturday, June 29, 11:00 a.m., at Corinthian Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory.



