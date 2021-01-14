HENDERSON, Hilda M.



100, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Tapestry of Springboro. She was born April 26, 1920, in Dayton, Ohio.



Hilda retired from Mead Corporation. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing Bingo, and had a love for butterflies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Hilda made it her goal to see 100 years of age. Over the last year she was very proud to tell people, "I made it". She is survived by her children, Roberta Frazier,



Jeanette (Jim) Belvo, Wayne Henderson, Mark Henderson, and Tamara Newcomer; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mamie (Sortman) Metzger,



son-in-law, Arthur Frazier, granddaughter-in-law, Janet Belvo; and her siblings, Kenneth, Dorothy, Howard, Elwood, and Lloyd. A private family service will be held. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



