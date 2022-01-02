HENDERSON,



James Michael



Age 66 of Dayton, Oh, passed away on Sat. Dec. 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, Main Campus. Funeral service will be held on Mon. Jan. 3, 2022, 12:30 pm at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417,



Pastor Gerald A. Cooper,



officiating. Funeral service is limited to designated family due to the rise in COVID-19. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 am. The family will be present at 10:00 am. VACCINATION & FACIAL MASK IS



REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. James Michael Henderson can be made to the American



Cancer Society, https://cancer.org. Interment: Woodland



Cemetery & Arboretum. For full obituary, visit



https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

