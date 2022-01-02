HENDERSON,
James Michael
Age 66 of Dayton, Oh, passed away on Sat. Dec. 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, Main Campus. Funeral service will be held on Mon. Jan. 3, 2022, 12:30 pm at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417,
Pastor Gerald A. Cooper,
officiating. Funeral service is limited to designated family due to the rise in COVID-19. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 am. The family will be present at 10:00 am. VACCINATION & FACIAL MASK IS
REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. James Michael Henderson can be made to the American
Cancer Society, https://cancer.org. Interment: Woodland
Cemetery & Arboretum. For full obituary, visit
https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
