HENDERSON, Joan Irene

HENDERSON (Campbell), Joan Irene Age 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Springfield Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Joan was born on December 20, 1929, to the late Joseph P. Campbell and Thelma I. (Moul) Campbell in Springfield, Ohio. Joan was a 1947 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She attended Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati and Wittenberg University. She taught kindergarten in Springfield and Enon in the 1950's. On February 20, 1960, she married the love of her life, George W. Henderson. She is survived by her husband, George, and their five children, Ellen (Ken) Phillips, Annette (Martin) Wexler, Bill Henderson, Jana (Dan) Cyphers and Mary (Shane) Latham. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Klemann, Sarah Lorentz and Christine Webster and many cousins, nieces, nephews and sister-in-laws. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Marjorie Cauley, Anne Fahey, John Campbell and Daniel Campbell. Joan was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, the Clark County Historical Society, Springfield Art Association, Tecumseh Trailblazer Walking Club and volunteered at Hand in Hand for 25 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Historical Society or Springfield Art Association. Arrangements by Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.



