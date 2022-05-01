HENDERSON, Sara Ann



Born January 20, 1944, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on April 27, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughters. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, and grandson. Sara is survived by her daughters Celeste (Tim) Bierly, Raelynn (Mark) Cummin, Michelle Henderson; and niece Lisa Johnson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and serving the Lord. She dedicated many years to prison ministry and feeding the homeless. She was an avid animal lover. Sara touched many lives and will be truly missed by those that love her. Family requests that donations be made in honor of Sara to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Per Sara's request, no public services will be scheduled. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

