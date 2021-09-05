HENDRICKSON,



Judith Ann



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born in



Dayton on Sept. 12, 1936, to the late Harry and Sarah



Howell. She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Hendrickson in 2004 as well as 3 sisters Marjorie Cronan,



Eleanor Guerrant and Mary Frances Stuck. Survived by 5 daughters Debra Ann (Paul)



Rudolph of Phoenix, AZ, Marjorie Lynn Bailey and her



husband Rich Lanman of San Francisco, CA, Dianne Kathleen Bailey of Englewood, Stephenie Jay (Jason) Hilton of Tipp City, Melanie June (Chad) Group of Tipp City, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11th at the Restoration Park Church, 55 Restoration Park Dr. Medway, OH 45341 by Rev. Chad Group. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, in Judy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



