HENDRICKSON,



Paul Edwin



Paul Edwin Hendrickson, age 96, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Arlington Point. Paul was born in Middletown, OH, on October 8, 1926, to the late Harry F. and Sarah Elizabeth (Vorhis) Hendrickson.



Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. As a local Farmer his entire life he was known and admired by so many and touched so many lives.



Paul was a graduate of Lebanon High School, class of 1944, he served in the US Army during WW II, was a life time member of the Blue Ball Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder and on the Sessions Committee.



Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet Hendrickson in 2014; his brothers, Roy Hendrickson, Frank Hendrickson, James Hendrickson; and his sister, Ruth Hendrickson. He is survived by his two daughters, Sandy (Jeff) Hamilton, Judy (Dan) Crosthwaite; his two sons, Gary (Cindy) Hendrickson, Chuck (Debbie) Hendrickson; his eight grandchildren; his thirteen great-grandchildren; his brothers, Homer (Sue) Hendrickson, Harry Hendrickson; and his sister, Bernice (Lester) Coleman.



Funeral Services are 12pm, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Rev. Kevin Lawler officiating. Burial will be in North Monroe Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am until 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown.



