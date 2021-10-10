dayton-daily-news logo
X

HENDRIX, HARRY

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HENDRIX, Jr., Harry Carl

Harry Carl Hendrix Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on October 7, 2021. He was born to the late Harry and Selma Hendrix on January 29, 1929, in Piney Flats, Tennessee.

On June 1, 1955, he married Virginia "Jenny" Rice who preceded him in death on June 13, 2017. In 1955 he graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1965 he and his family moved to Fairfield from Decatur, Georgia. He was employed by Champion International Corp. as a Transportation Manager until retiring in 1991.

Harry was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid reader and lover of history and nature.

He is survived by four children, Steve Hendrix, Lisa Hendrix, Melinda (Pat) Keller, and Bryan Hendrix; and granddaughter Michelle (Alex) Bowman of Austin, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Jenny, seven sisters, and two brothers.

Harry was a constant source of strength and inspiration and will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
PETERS, Elizabeth
4
REID, JAMES
5
YOUNTS, Richard
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top