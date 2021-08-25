HENDRIX, Thomas

HENDRIX, Sr., Thomas C. "T.C."



Passed away on August 22, 2021, at the age of 87. He is survived by his children Jeanette Isreal (Jerome), Thomas C. Hendrix, Jr. (Sharma), Michael Hendrix (Brenda), Lori McMiller (Darren); brother O.C. Hendrix; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at House of Deliverance Church, 333 S.



Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

