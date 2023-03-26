X

HENLINE, Clyde Leonard, age 72, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. Leonard was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Marriott after 29 years of service. He was preceded in death by his mother & step-father, Edith & Jay Short; sisters, Carol Watson and Paula Potter. Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter & son-in-law, Stacey & Brian Updyke of Beavercreek; step-son, Mark Corbett of Dayton; brothers, Bill Henline of TN, Jay (Sharon) Short of Farmersville, Jeff (Jan) Henline of TN; grandchildren, Sibyl, Layla & Cadence; and many other relatives & friends. Gathering of family & friends will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Inurnment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Leonard's memory.

