HENRY, Anthony



Anthony Henry was born June 7, 1958, in Springfield, Ohio, and transitioned home January 18, 2022, at the University of City Hospital. He is at peace and at rest, at home with the Lord. He was born to Donald and Barbara (Martin) Henry in Springfield, Ohio, where he



attended Springfield City Schools and the Joint vocational School graduating in 1976 from Springfield South High School. While at JVS he majored in electronics. Following High School, he entered the Air



National Guard and received an honorable discharge for health reasons in 1979. He then entered Central State University majoring in Physical Education graduating in 1994. He



began his teaching career at Elmwood Elementary School in Springfield where he worked with students with behavioral issues. He then moved on to teach Physical Education throughout the Springfield City School System from which he retired from in 2013 because of health reasons.



He always felt very blessed to be able to teach in in his desired field, Physical Education.



After retirement, he then took classes to become a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). After becoming certified he found great pleasure in taking care of loved ones and others with his newly found skills.



He was a faithful member of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio, He was a very active member, teaching Sunday School, dancing with the Vessels of Praise Dance Team, sat on the Board of Trustees and fulfilling his love of teaching as an AWANA leader.



After marrying Robin Jordan on May 18, 2002, Anthony transferred his membership to First Baptist Church, Yellow Springs, where he continued his work with AWANA, was Superintendent of the Sunday School, a member of Trustee Board and in 2019 he was ordained a Deacon.



Anthony loved to exercise. He ran, lifted weights, and loved to challenge his grandson, Dezmond, to pull-up challenges. He loved Snoopy and the Marvel franchise. Anthony's sense of humor and love of mischief was widely known and



appreciated.



Anthony was preceded in death by his father Donald D. Henry. His late wife Anita (Roberts) Henry. And in-laws Edgar and Charlotte Jordan.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 19 wonderful years Robin (Jordan) Henry, daughter Anisha (Cedric) Savery, loving mother Barbara Henry. Brothers Marcus D. Henry and Darryl M. Henry. Grandchildren: Miell, Dezmond, Amerillis, Niles, Marcus, Page and Lamaya. Aunts Mary King of Indianapolis, In and Okareta Henry of Springfield, Oh. A host of nephews, nieces, and cousins all of whom he managed to have uniquely special relationships with.



Anthony loved the Lord greatly. God guided Anthony in all his decisions and undergirded his choices. He had a deep desire to share the tenants of God's word with every student he taught and, in every ministry, where he served.



Service for Anthony Henry will be held on Friday January 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be12 noon until time of service which will be at 2:00pm with Rev. Dr. William Randolph



officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, in



Yellow Springs. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



Zoom Information: ID # 970 716 483 and Password # 038 710



Call In Information: Ph # 1-929-205-6099, ID # 970 716 483 and Password # 038 710.

