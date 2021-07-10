dayton-daily-news logo
HENRY, Darlene

HENRY, Darlene L.

Age 69, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 5, 2021, Service will be held on TODAY, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30am until time of service which will be at 11:30am

Interment will follow at West Memory Garden Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman FH.

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

