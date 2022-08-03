HENRY, Donald W.



Age 74, of Miami Twp., passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. Don served in the National Guard from 1968-1978. He retired from N.C.R. as an Import /Export Specialist after 44 years of service. Memberships included School Board member of the West Carrollton Board of Education, Treasurer of the West Carrollton Education Foundation, Deacon and Usher at Central Presbyterian Church and Kettering Optimist Club. Don was preceded in death by his father Beige Asher, mother and step-father Ruth E. and Garnie Henry and wife Connie Henry. He is survived by his children; Doug Henry of Springboro, Jerry and wife Kristin Shadoan of Kettering, Jacqueline Allstun of Centerville, sister Shirley Meyers of Centerville, brother Richard Henry of Texas, 5 grandchildren; Sebastian Shadoan, Cole Henry, Lincoln Henry, Mason Henry, Addison Shadoan and 2 great-grandchildren; Tristan Shadoan and Leon Shadoan. Funeral services will be Friday, August 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Road, Dayton, OH 45439. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) Friday. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to We Care Arts, 3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio 45429 or SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458 in Don's memory. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

