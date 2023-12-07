Henry, Dwane

HENRY Sr., Dwane P.



Age 78 of Xenia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 1, 2023. He was born June 23, 1945 in Wellston, Ohio, the son of the late Arvil and Pauline Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dwane P. Henry Jr; brothers Arvil Jr. and Cliff Sr. Dwane was a beloved brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Sue (Juanita) Henry; two loving daughters, Rebecca (John) Daring and Tara (Bruce) Walker; grandchildren, Michael (Amber) Henry, Jessica (Gage) Johnson, Brandilyn (Joseph) Quinn, Jordan (Jennifer) Daring, Shawn-Leigh (Doug) Shields, Jarrod (Taylor) Henry, and Trevor (Mackenzie) Walker; great-grandchildren, Talon, Parker, Haidyn, Peyton, Chloe, Preston, Callum, Madisyn, Ciaran, Hunter, Harmon, Harlan; brothers and sisters, Diana (Joe Sr.) Herzog, Bethelen (Ray) Shiverdecker, Pamela (Bill) Cress, John (Mary) Henry, James (Ivette ) Henry, Lorena (Bill) Shaver; sister-in-law, Sharon Henry; numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. with Bishop David Renfro officiating. His family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, December 11, 2023 and from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



