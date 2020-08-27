HENSLEY, Ann M. Age 97, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Ann was born March 29, 1923, in Middletown, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teresa and Michael Kristian Sr.; siblings, John Burna, Michael Kristian, Mary Gaston and Helen Eckhardt. Ann is survived by nieces, Joyce (Gaston) Russelo, Lois (Gaston) Burney, and Shirley (Eckhardt) Martin; nephews, Michael Kristian, James Eckhardt, and David Eckhardt. A private Graveside Service will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis, Dayton. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com

