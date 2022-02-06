HENSLEY, Joyce Ann



Age 88, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was born May 31, 1933, to the late Robert and Ruth (nee Wilson) Baker. Joyce is survived by her four sons Gary (Joanna) Hensley,



Kevin Hensley, Tim (Donna) Hensley, and Dave (Beth) Hensley; daughter Carla (John) Hoffman; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her husband Columbus Hensley; three sisters and one brother. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUENRAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield at Rt. 4, from 12:00PM to 1:00PM with a prayer to follow at 1:00PM with Justin Green, presiding. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at



