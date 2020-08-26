HENSLEY, Linville Ray Linville Ray Hensley, age 74, of Hamilton, passed away at Butler County Care Facility on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, on August 19, 1946, the son of Albert and Edna (Lacey) Hensley. Linville was a member of Tri County Assembly of God and was employed in the maintenance department at Forest Fair Mall. Linville is survived by two sons, Delbert Ray Hensley and Dennis Wayne Hensley; and his niece, Tammy Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Caldwell. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 12:00 noon with Rev. David Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

