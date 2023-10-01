Hensley, Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen Hensley, age 89, passed away September 18, 2023. She was born to the late Gordon and Thelma Ruth Lafayette on November 21, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio. Mary was a secretary for the Government and later retired from Franks Nursey and Crafts in 2000. She enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her flower beds. Mary is survived by her son, Gordon Hensley and brother Thomas Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents. A gathering will take place at Woodside Cemetery, graveside, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 10:00am-11:00am with a graveside service at 11:00am. Arrangements are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, Ohio 45050 in memory of Mary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Hensley family.





