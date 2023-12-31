Hensley, Wayne



Wayne Hensley, 64, passed away on Dec. 27, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born in Middletown on Sept. 23, 1959, the son of Henry Hensley and Ruth and Grant Wilmot. He was married to Kathy (Gilbert) Hensley on Feb. 26, 1977. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and three of his brothers, Edgar Baker, Jr., Gerald Hensley and Grant Wilmot. His memory will be cherished by his daughter, Jill Hickle (Brian); son, Brad Hensley (Jessica Payne); grandchildren, Wyatt, Ava, Colby and Jackson; brother Ron Baker; sister-in-law, Kim Wilkinson; brothers-in-law, Kenny, Kelly and Donald Williams; one aunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind two beloved Labradors, Junior and Hoss. Wayne retired from Miller Coors and operated Jacksonburg Machine. He was an avid motorcyclist, but his greatest joy was being a husband, dad and papaw. With his passing, Wayne became an organ and tissue donor, continuing his lifelong habit of helping others. Wayne and Kathy will be honored with a funeral service on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery immediately following the service.



