Henson, Alma Jean



Alma Jean Henson, age 89, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born June 24,1935 in Ligon, Kentucky to the late Norven and Delpha Henson.



After graduating high school, Alma moved to Dayton. She worked in manufacturing for many years, starting at NCR and retiring at Delco. She enjoyed gardening and would spend a lot of time outside. Alma enjoyed cooking for those she loved, especially at Thanksgiving.



Aside from her loving parents, Alma is preceded in death by her sister, Annette; two brothers, Azzie and Clyde; her longtime close friend, Tom Crane.



She is survived by her brother, Palmer Henson (Pat); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by other extended family and close friends.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2024 from 11-1PM at Tobias Funeral Home- BELMONT CHAPEL (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420). Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.



