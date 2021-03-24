X

HENSON, Janice

HENSON, Janice L.

Janice L. Henson, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Services will be held on Friday, March 26th, at 1:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill

Mausoleum. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To view her full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit


www.littletonandrue.com



