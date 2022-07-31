dayton-daily-news logo
X

HERBERT, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


HERBERT II, James David


Passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Frances Herbert. James is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Ann Herbert, sisters Jean Manley, Rebecca Booth, Rene' Rosien, several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and many many friends. James graduated the Class of 1973 from Temple City High School in Temple City, CA. He served in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years as a helicopter crew chief. James was the most wonderful husband and Godly man. He will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Carpenter's House Baptist Church, 93 Worthington Dr., Germantown, Ohio 45327 with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
GOODWIN, Irene
4
HATTERY, John
5
HEIL, DONALD
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top