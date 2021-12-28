HERBY, Frank A.



Age 65, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was born December 18, 1956, in Dayton to John W. and Phyllis J. (Carter) Herby. Frank was a 1975 graduate of Northmont High School, earned his Bachelor's degree from Defiance College and his Master's from Purdue University. He loved model trains, Lego building and was an avid fan of any Ohio State sport. In addition to his parents, Frank is survived by his loving wife of the past 43 years, Susan L. (Lowrey)



Herby; two children, Richard Herby (Melissa) and Sarah



Robbins (David); three grandchildren, Steven Andrew, Emilynn Marie and Taylor Jamisen; four siblings, Gary Herby (Debbie), Karen Gorby (Gary), Jackie Earhart (Terry) and Gina Geigle (Joe); his sister-in-law, Linda Lostutter (Rollie); his "adopted" son, Jerrick Booker; and by his good friends, Belinda and Dale Paugh. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Frank to either The Hospice of Dayton or to Special Olympics.

