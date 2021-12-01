HERCHIG, Julius "Ed"



Devoted husband of Carol Herchig (nee Hohenbrink) for 59 years. Loving father of Linda (Aaron) Angel and Paul (Catie Tejeda) Herchig. Devoted grandfather of Cassandra "CJ" (Ethan Smith) Angel and Benjamin (Ryia) Angel. Cherished great-grandfather of Owen Neelay Angel. Dear brother of William Herchig and the late Janet Osborne. Passed away



Friday, November 26, 2021, age 82. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4th from 10 am until 12 noon at Brough |Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg. Burial will take place privately at Dayton Memorial Park. For more information visit www.broughfuneral.com.

