HERING, Gregory Ray



"Greg"



Age 66 of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at West Chester Hospital. Greg was born on December 10, 1955, in Hamilton, the son of the late Ronald Hering and Delores (Dozier) Hering Robinson. On December 6, 1975, in Lindenwald, he married his wife of over 46 years, Barbara (Ross) Hering. Greg is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Jeromy (Crystal) Hering, Jessica (Charles "Dan") Guthrie, and Joshua (Susan) Hering; grandchildren, Anthony, Paige, Lily, J.J., and Bentley; brother, Steve Hering; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Russell Hering. A Gathering will be held from 6pm until 7pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 7pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Dr. Dale French officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at



