HERMAN, Ruth Ann Ruth Ann Herman, age 90, of Centerville, went home to be with Jesus after a lengthy battle with lung cancer on October 4, 2020, with her dear friend Patty by her side. She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Conrad Herman and her mother, Hazel Fern (Six) Herman. Ruth Herman graduated from Oakwood High School in 1947. She attended Wittenberg University graduating in 1951 with a bachelor's degree, Cum Laude, in mathematics and physics. She also did graduate work in Engineering at Ohio State University. Ruth served as Senior Electronic Engineer in the Support Technology Division, Air Force Aero Propulsion Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As one of the top women at WPAFB, her work involved advancing the state of the art in the diagnosis of faults in electronic circuits. She is the recipient of the Scientific Research Society of America Research Award, the S.D. Heron Award from the Air Force Aero Propulsion Laboratory, the Patricia Kayes Glass Award for Outstanding Women Scientist and Engineers, and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for Scientific Achievement from the Department of the Air Force, Washington DC, and was nominated by the Air Force for the Federal Women's Award. She is listed in Who's Who of American Women, Fifth Edition. She was a woman of many talents, which included Bow Rehairing, watch repair, tuning pianos, writing computer programs and writing data sheets for electronic test equipment used by the Air Force. She enjoyed the lectures and bingo at Heartlands. Ruth volunteered at her church, Think TV, Channels 14/16 and for the city of Kettering. Every morning for many years, Ruth would meet with fellow church members and their former pastor, Herb Hoover for prayer. Special thank you to the most caring staff at Southview Hospital and The Hospice of Dayton. Miss Ruth could not have been blessed with any better care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Lung Association and/or The Hospice of Dayton, in Ruth's memory. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Don Frederick officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. To share a memory of Ruth, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

