Heronemus, Ruby L.



RUBY L. HERONEMUS, 97, of Springfield, passed away at Brookdale Buck Creek on Thursday evening, November 23, 2023. She was born in Springfield on January 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Block) Berry.



She graduated from Springfield High School in 1945; worked at the Thompson Grinder Company for 7 years; and later at Hillside Church of God as secretary, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a life-long member of Hillside Church of God where she taught Sunday school for over 16 years, sang in the choir, played in the handbell choir, performed hospital visitation, and was a Prayer Team Coordinator.



Ruby was a volunteer for the Ohio Reads Program at Warder Park Elementary School for 4 years and Rolling Hills Elementary School for 9 years. She also served with the Literacy Program with Warder Library for 2 years.



She married Melvin E. Heronemus on September 15,1951 and they celebrated 70 years of marriage until his passing in 2022. She is survived by her son, Steven (Wanda) Heronemus; daughter, Nancy Van Dyke; grandchildren, Daniel Heronemus. Jason Heronemus (Kim Shipley), Phillip (Michelle) Van Dyke, Elizabeth (Michael) Van Dyke-Sauls, Katie (Scott) Hartman, Bill (Kristi) Garber, and Eric (Michelle) Garber; great grandchildren, Autumn Heronemus , Xavier and Zoey Heronemus, Imogen Van Dyke, Haddie and Macey Hartman, Kassi (Kyle) Myers, Mason Garber, Brianna (Austin) Tebbe, and Katelyn Garber; and great-great granddaughter, Reagen Myers. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruby was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amy Lee Heronemus; son-in-law, Rick Van Dyke; sister, Mary Ann Callison; brother, Charles O. Berry Jr.



Ruby's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 4, 2023 in the Restoration at Hillside (Hillside Church of God) 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield, OH 45503. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





