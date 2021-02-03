HERRFURTH, Lawrence A. "Larry"



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was an Architectural Draftsman with High Concrete for over 30 years and a



member of Way of the Cross Church. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary R.; daughter & son-in-law, Terri & Jerry Ryan of Vandalia; sons & daughters-in-law, Mike & Amy Herrfurth of Clayton, Chris & Lori Herrfurth of Moraine; sister, Ginny Templin of Huber Heights; grandchildren, Kristen, Sean,



Natalie, Rachel & Mickayla. Due to COVID-19 concerns the services will be Private on February 5, 2021, with Pastor



William Loudermilk officiating. Interment, Glen Haven



Memorial Gardens. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Way of the Cross in Larry's Memory. Arrangements, Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

