HERRICK, Guilford T. Guilford T. Herrick, TV broadcaster and high school teacher, among his many talents, died unexpectedly on September 2, 2020, at age 53. He was born to the late Stanford and Marguerite Herrick on June 2, 1967, in Cleveland, Ohio. Guil is survived by his wife, Lori, and his three children, Corinn, Jack (Hannah), and Jesse (Fernanda). He is also survived by his siblings, Beverly White, Karen (Ron) Horacek, and Dale (Charlotte) Neumann, along with many other family members. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Tracy Herrick (Maie) and Gale Tyle. He left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone he met. Guil loved his family immensely. He was a happy man who knew that life was meant to be enjoyed. He will be missed forever. A private family burial will be held. Those that knew him are asked to contribute their stories, pictures, videos, and memories to a new website created in his honor, GuilHerrick.com.

