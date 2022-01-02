HERRING, Lucille



Age 92, of Dayton, departed this life to be with our Lord on December 26, 2021. She was born September 21, 1929, in Wakulla County, FL, to the late John H. and Emma (Donaldson) Mathews. In 1944, her



parents moved the family to Dayton, Ohio. She graduated Dunbar High School Class of 1948. She worked for Bank One for 25 years later retiring in 1992. Lucille also worked for Dr. James R. Mathews Sr., as an office assistant from 1997 - 2010. She sold Avon for 56 years starting in 1965. She became a member of Mt. Zion AOH Church of God in March of 1976 where she has served as President and Emeritus of the



Mother's Board, member of the Sanctuary Choir and as a



Deaconess. She was a phenomenal woman that was passionate, loving, and kind to all she encountered - touching the hearts of many with her affectionate smile. She is preceded in death by husband, Cornelius Herring; son, Darrell O'Neil



Herring; stepchildren, Ronald Herring and Cornelia Herring; brothers, Willie F. Mathews Sr, Dr. James R. Mathews Sr.,



Bishop John H. Mathews Jr, and Jesse Mathews. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving daughters Linda (Paul) Campbell and Carolyn (Arthur) Hill; sister Mildred



Crawford, all of Dayton; grandchildren, Anthony McGhee of Atlanta, Toni (Russell) Branche of Columbus, Robert McGhee, Jamie McGhee, Shawan Herring, Monroe (Trena) Thomas all of Dayton, Paul (Shajuana) Campbell, of FL, and Audris



Campbell, of Cincinnati, OH; step-grandchildren, Melanie Donald, Joy Herring, DevRon Herring and Courtney Herring; 29 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren;



sister-in-laws, Dorothy Mathews, Lois Mathews, Marjorie



Herring and Janet Harding; Best Friend, Myra Phillips; God daughter, Lisa Herring; bonus daughters, Sharon Patterson and Debora Kirkland of Dayton; bonus grandson John Favors of Dayton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital for their compassionate care. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. Then we will process to Woodland Cemetery in Dayton for the committal service, where Lucille will be laid to rest. To send the family a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com