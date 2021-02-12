Hershberger, Janice

HERSHBERGER (Deeter), Janice Mae



Janice Mae (Deeter) Hershberger passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, with Jane and Brad at her side at Otterbein St. Marys Senior Life Community. Janice was born on March 19, 1935, at home on the farm near Palestine, Ohio, as the



eldest child of Virgil and Ruth (Light) Deeter, who preceded her in death. Her husband, the Rev. Howard Hershberger also proceeded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her beloved daughter Jane (Brad) Briggs, brother James (Sharon) Deeter, her brothers-in-law Paul (Patty) Hershberger and Mark (Rita) Hershberger, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



She received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from Manchester College, North Manchester,



Indiana, in 1957. She then married Howard Hershberger and together for over forty years they faithfully served the following United Church of Christ congregations: Genntown UCC, Polk Grove UCC, Troy First UCC, First Congregational Christian Church in Greenville, Pleasant Hill UCC, Trinity Home in Beavercreek, St. Paul's UCC Rockford, St. John's UCC Holgate, and Spencerville UCC.



Throughout her life, Janice enjoyed playing the piano--accompanying choirs and soloists in high school and college as well as in various churches and communities in which they served and lived. She enjoyed singing in choirs and working with



various mission-oriented activities. She loved to sew and do needlework and was still sewing the week before she died. And, in order to keep her mind sharp, she worked at least one puzzle every day of her life, especially crossword puzzles.



The family would especially like to thank those who have taken care of Janice with their medical expertise and compassionate care including all of the partners (staff) and residents at Otterbein Senior Life Community where she lived for



almost 12 years including Jocelyn and Cheryl who saw her



daily; Rev. Becky Sunday and Kay Wellington from Wapakoneta UCC; Miami and Erie Family Practice, Dr. James Luedeke and staff; and Grand Lake Hospice, Nurse Jane and Rev. Bob.



A Celebration of Life for Janice Mae (Deeter) Hershberger will take place Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ located at 101 Perry Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895. Live streaming will be provided for those not able or not comfortable attending in person. The link for the live stream can be found on the church's website: www.stpaulucc.com. The Rev. Becky Sunday, Senior Pastor, presiding. Family will receive friends and family from noon till the time of the service. Social distancing protocols including mask wearing will be observed. The committal ceremony will be a private ceremony held at the Wheelock Cemetery, St. Rt. 571, Nashville, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 9 a.m. There will be no funeral meal at the church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring Street, St. Marys, Ohio 45885 or St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 Perry Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895, noting on the memo line: Food Ministry.



Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.

