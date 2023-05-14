X

Hery, Nancy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Hery (Dague), Nancy Lu

Nancy Lu Hery, age 84, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away March 28th, 2023 of natural causes. Nancy Hery was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 7, 1939. Nancy lived in the Dayton area for over 77 years. She was a graduate of the University of Dayton. Nancy was married for over 30 years to Frederick Call Hery and raised her family in West Carrollton, Ohio. Always supportive and cheerful, Nancy was a caring, loving mother and grandmother dearly loved by her family and friends. Nancy is survived by her children Elizabeth Grant, Gretchen Sziebert, and Frederick D. Hery, their spouses, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in her death by her parents, husband, and sister.

Nancy Lu Hery's interment ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, on June 5th, 2023. Please consider donating to the local Humane Society or SPCA in her memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Mounts, Bryan
2
Newkirk, Erin
3
Kessler, Kenneth
4
Pence, Wanda
5
Gills, Rita Neal
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top