Herzog, Francis

Herzog, Jr., Francis H. "Frank"



Herzog Jr., Francis H. "Frank", 88, of Springfield, passed away on June 19, 2024. Frank was born on December 26, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Francis H. and Clara I. (Stanley) Herzog, Sr. After high school, Frank enlisted in the United States Army. Upon discharge, he began working in shipping and receiving for International Harvester. Frank was also the owner/operator of DJ's Creamery in Lawrenceville and worked at Kroger for 10 years after his retirement. He enjoyed farming in his spare time. Survivors include his wife, Donna (Donovan); two sons and spouses, Doug (Karen) Herzog and David (Robin) Herzog; five grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Karns, Alicia Sloat, Tyler (Natalie) Thompson, Dustin (Cassie) Thompson and Courtney (Scott) Garrison; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Shirley) Herzog; sister, Judy Heider and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Jean Kramer and Joan Herzog. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com