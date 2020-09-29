HESPETH, Kasaundra L. "Kay" Age 60, of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2020. Kay was born December 27, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Hespeth, sisters Sharon Nolen (Allen) and Tia Hespeth and brother Mark Hespeth (Florida), son Robert Hespeth, special nieces and nephews, Shanae Hespeth, Jonieka Mitchem (Corey), Corey Hespeth, Renee Hespeth, Chanel Harris, Joseph Hespeth, Charles Harper, four grandchildren, a host of great nieces and nephews, special friend Charles Carpenter and friendships that she has maintained since her childhood. Graveside memorial service at 11 AM on October 3, 2020, at Shiloh Park Cemetery (Corner of Philadelphia and Main), Dr. Ella Mitchell officiating. The family requests all guests wear facemasks and follow the social distancing guidelines.

