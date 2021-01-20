HESS, Jr., Melvin Carlee



82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Melvin was born on September 18, 1938, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the son of the late Melvin Sr. and Lucille Hess. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Paralee (Grigsby) Hess; children, Brenda (Ron) Reynolds, Pamela Barber, Philip (Cheryl) Drescher, Jodie (Tom) Meyer, Ginny (Rick) Mendoza and Angi (Matt) Judy; grandchildren, Jonny, Jesse, Tommy, Jeremy, Shaun, Heather, Michelle, Sarah, Bobby, Nick and Kyle; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Merdith (Patricia) Hess; and special friends, Lee and Cathy Davis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie; sister, Judy; and brother, Bobby. Melvin retired as a Fireman from the Fairborn Fire Department after 25 years of service and he served proudly in the United States Air Force. Private services will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melvin's memory to the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St. Springfield, OH 45504. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



