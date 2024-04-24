Hesselbrock, Robert Andrew



Robert Andrew Hesselbrock, 86, son of Raymond W. Hesselbrock and Edna Merz Davis died on 2 April 2024 at home. Robert was born in Hamilton, OH on 19 April 1937. He moved to Trenton, OH in 1951 and graduated from Trenton High School in 1956. He was employed by Herring-Hall-Marvin Safe Company in Hamilton, OH. From 1960 to 1962 he served in the U. S. 7th Army, 25th Signal Battalion in Germany. He worked for Hamilton Foundry, Hamilton, OH for 23 years until the plant closed. He later was employed at the Hamilton Foundry in Harrison, OH and at Square D in Oxford, OH. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known as "Walleye Bob" by his many friends at Brookville Lake in Indiana. Robert was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers Raymond and James J. Hesselbrock. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte Kramer Hesselbrock, two sons Aaron R Hesselbrock of Middletown, OH and Shawn R Hesselbrock of Farmersville, OH, a grandson Darian Robert Hesselbrock of Cincinnati, OH, sisters Pat Harding and Verla (Richard) Shields of Hamilton, OH, nieces Dianne Harding, Sharon Harding, and Donna (David) Jones of Hamilton, OH, Betsy (Alan) Jones of SC and nephew Stephen (Lynn) Hesselbrock of Taylorsville, Ky. Graveside services and burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Cemetery, Trenton, OH at 12:00 PM on Monday, 29 April 2024 with Rev. Tom Mellott officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



