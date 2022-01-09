Hamburger icon
HETZEL, Stephanie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HETZEL, Stephanie L. "Sto"

Age 58, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life will be held following at 2pm. Inurnment at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either SICSA or the Dayton Humane Society. Full obit can be found at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

