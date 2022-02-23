HEWITT, Rufus Jr.



75, was born September 23, 1946. Rufus Jr. went to be with Jesus February 14, 2022. Rufus Jr. was preceded in death by his loving parents Rufus Sr. and Luvenia Hewitt, soulmate



Loretta Daniels. Survived by his sisters Frances Hewitt, Mary Ray; brother Benjamin Woods. Rufus is also survived by special nieces Shayenne Jackson,



Tarsha Hewitt, nephews



Tyrone Ray, Joseph Collier, Quaun Hewitt, and a host of



nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Masks are



required during the service. Homegoing Services will be



Thursday, February 24, 2022,12:00 PM at The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2431 Germantown Street. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum.



HHRoberts.com