HEYDUCK, George R.



"Bob"



Age 89, made his journey to Heaven on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma. He is survived by his cousin, Lois Mcconahay; sister-in-law, Ida Heyduck and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 6, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 with Pastor Robert Vogelmann officiating. Interment will be at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

